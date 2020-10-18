Overview

Dr. Lyric Santiago, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hilo Medical Center and North Hawaii Community Hospital.



Dr. Santiago works at Hawaii Nephrologist, LLC in Hilo, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Ureteral Stricture or Kinking and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.