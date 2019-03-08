Dr. Lynwood Cleaveland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cleaveland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynwood Cleaveland, MD
Overview
Dr. Lynwood Cleaveland, MD is an Urology Specialist in Covington, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
Dr. Cleaveland works at
Locations
-
1
Rockdale Surgical Center4122 Tate St NE, Covington, GA 30014 Directions (770) 787-7970
-
2
Piedmont Rockdale Hospital1412 Milstead Ave NE, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (770) 918-3000
-
3
Piedmont Newton Hospital5126 Hospital Dr NE, Covington, GA 30014 Directions (770) 385-4212
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Newton Hospital
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cleaveland?
Amazing and always full of jokes. Don’t believe I could have picked a better doctor.
About Dr. Lynwood Cleaveland, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457365736
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cleaveland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cleaveland accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cleaveland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cleaveland works at
Dr. Cleaveland has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Gonorrhea Infections and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cleaveland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cleaveland speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cleaveland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cleaveland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cleaveland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cleaveland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.