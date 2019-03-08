Overview

Dr. Lynwood Cleaveland, MD is an Urology Specialist in Covington, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.



Dr. Cleaveland works at ROCKDALE SURGICAL CENTER in Covington, GA with other offices in Conyers, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Gonorrhea Infections and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.