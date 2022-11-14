Dr. Lynora Curtis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curtis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynora Curtis, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lynora Curtis, DO is a Dermatologist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Christopher Devine DO PA10817 S Jog Rd Ste 236, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 798-2323
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I feel like I hit the lottery coming to this practice. Dr. Curtis is professional, knowledgeable and friendly not something I have found with other practices. The staff is great. Love coming here.
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Curtis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curtis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curtis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curtis has seen patients for Boil, Dry Skin and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curtis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Curtis speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curtis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curtis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.