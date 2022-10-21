Overview

Dr. Lynne Simms, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Simms works at Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN in Lexington, KY with other offices in Georgetown, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

