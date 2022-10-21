Dr. Lynne Simms, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simms is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynne Simms, MD
Overview
Dr. Lynne Simms, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN1700 Nicholasville Rd Ste 701, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN206 BEVINS LN, Georgetown, KY 40324 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Simms listens and I know I’m in good hands. She does run behind but it is worth the wait. She acknowledges the wait time and is the first to apologize rich I appreciate.
About Dr. Lynne Simms, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1730131004
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Medical Center
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simms has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Simms using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Simms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Simms. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simms.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simms, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simms appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.