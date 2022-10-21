See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Lynne Simms, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lynne Simms, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.

Dr. Simms works at Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN in Lexington, KY with other offices in Georgetown, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN
    1700 Nicholasville Rd Ste 701, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN
    206 BEVINS LN, Georgetown, KY 40324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(7)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Lynne Simms, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1730131004
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • University Of Kentucky Medical Center
Medical Education
  • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lynne Simms, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simms is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Simms has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Simms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Simms. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simms.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simms, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simms appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

