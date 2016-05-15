Overview

Dr. Lynne Saito-Tom, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children.



Dr. Saito-Tom works at University Of Hawaii Obstetrics, Gynecology, And Women's Health in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.