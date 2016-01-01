Dr. Lynne Quittell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quittell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynne Quittell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lynne Quittell, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from U Tel Aviv, Sackler Sch Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
ColumbiaDoctors - 15 North Broadway15 N Broadway, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1861463218
- St Christophers Hosp
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- U Tel Aviv, Sackler Sch Med
- Pediatrics
Dr. Quittell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quittell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
