Dr. Lynne Perry-Bottinger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Perry-Bottinger works at Cardiology in New Rochelle, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.