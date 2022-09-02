See All Cardiologists in New Rochelle, NY
Dr. Lynne Perry-Bottinger, MD

Cardiology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lynne Perry-Bottinger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Perry-Bottinger works at Cardiology in New Rochelle, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiology
    140 Lockwood Ave, New Rochelle, NY 10801

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Hypertension
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Hypertension
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 02, 2022
    Dr. Perry-Bottinger is a first-class physician (cardiologist) who is genuinely concerned about her patients. She is kind, compassionate and quite simply put, the best of the best!
    Grateful Patient — Sep 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Lynne Perry-Bottinger, MD
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Perry-Bottinger to family and friends

    Dr. Perry-Bottinger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Perry-Bottinger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lynne Perry-Bottinger, MD.

    About Dr. Lynne Perry-Bottinger, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, German, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1568448314
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Clinical and Interventional Cardiology, Johns Hopkins Hospital|The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    • Chief Medical Resident, Yale-New Haven Hospital-Yale U Sch Med|Yale New Haven Hospital
    Internship
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lynne Perry-Bottinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry-Bottinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perry-Bottinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perry-Bottinger works at Cardiology in New Rochelle, NY. View the full address on Dr. Perry-Bottinger’s profile.

    Dr. Perry-Bottinger has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perry-Bottinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry-Bottinger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry-Bottinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry-Bottinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry-Bottinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

