Dr. Lynne Perry-Bottinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lynne Perry-Bottinger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Cardiology140 Lockwood Ave, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Dr. Perry-Bottinger is a first-class physician (cardiologist) who is genuinely concerned about her patients. She is kind, compassionate and quite simply put, the best of the best!
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, French, German, Italian and Spanish
- 1568448314
- Clinical and Interventional Cardiology, Johns Hopkins Hospital|The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Chief Medical Resident, Yale-New Haven Hospital-Yale U Sch Med|Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine
