Dr. Lynne McInnes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lynne McInnes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. McInnes works at
Locations
Options Recovery Services1942 University Ave Ste 208, Berkeley, CA 94704 Directions (917) 406-7528
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lynne McInnes, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1902943681
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McInnes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McInnes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McInnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McInnes works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. McInnes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McInnes.
