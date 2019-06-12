Overview

Dr. Lynne Kossow, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Kossow works at Princeton Brain, Spine and Sports Medicine in Princeton, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.