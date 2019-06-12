Dr. Kossow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynne Kossow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lynne Kossow, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Kossow works at
Locations
Lynne B. Kossow, MD731 Alexander Rd Ste 200, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 655-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Couldn’t be happier! Dr Kossow is compassionate , caring and very intelligent. You will rarely see a more through physician . She didn’t miss a single detail in a very thorough physical exam. Very organized system to track symptoms test results and information from other specialists. Urgent issues are always addressed on the same day basis Very friendly and professional staff. Well worth the cost !
About Dr. Lynne Kossow, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1659390193
Education & Certifications
- Graduate Hospital
- Washington Hospital Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Bryn Mawr College
