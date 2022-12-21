Overview

Dr. Lynne Knowles, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Nebraska - College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.



Dr. Knowles works at Texas Oncology PA in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.