Oncology
Overview

Dr. Lynne Knowles, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Nebraska - College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.

Dr. Knowles works at Texas Oncology PA in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Oncology Cancer Center
    6204 Balcones Dr, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5012
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Hysteroscopy
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Hysteroscopy

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr Knowles was kind and informative about my minor surgery and made me feel comfortable.
    — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Lynne Knowles, MD

    • Oncology
    • English
    • 1568561397
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    • Ohio State University Medical Center
    • University of Nebraska - College of Medicine
