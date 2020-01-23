Overview

Dr. Lynne Kaminer, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Kaminer works at NorthShore Medical Group in Evanston, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Nodular Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.