Dr. Lynne Jalovec, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Jalovec works at Lynne M. Jalovec MD Sc in Peoria, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Lumpectomy and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.