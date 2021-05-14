Dr. Lynne Jalovec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jalovec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynne Jalovec, MD
Overview
Dr. Lynne Jalovec, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Jalovec works at
Locations
-
1
Lynne M. Jalovec MD Sc900 Main St Ste 310, Peoria, IL 61602 Directions (309) 672-4174
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jalovec?
Dr. Jalovec is wonderful! She takes time with you and explains everything to you. Yes, you have to wait sometimes, but that is because she gives every patient the time they need. She is an excellent surgeon and I feel like her being attentive to detail and her expertise, possibly saved me a second surgery. I would highly recommend her to family and friends.
About Dr. Lynne Jalovec, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1407963630
Education & Certifications
- U Ill
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jalovec has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jalovec accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jalovec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jalovec works at
Dr. Jalovec has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Lumpectomy and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jalovec on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jalovec. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jalovec.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jalovec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jalovec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.