Dr. Lynne Hung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Hung works at Mission Heritage Medical Group in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.