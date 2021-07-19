Dr. Lynne Holladay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holladay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynne Holladay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lynne Holladay, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center.
Dr. Holladay works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Healthcare Associates1717 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop # B, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Holladay?
Absolutely love her! She listens well, is able to figure out a diagnosis and course of treatment without having to wait a long time. Plus she makes conversation about things other than medicine. Wouldn’t want to go to anyone else.
About Dr. Lynne Holladay, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1053399410
Education & Certifications
- Children's Medical Center of Dallas
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holladay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Holladay using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Holladay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Holladay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holladay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holladay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holladay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.