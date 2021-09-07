Dr. Lynne Haven, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haven is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynne Haven, MD
Overview
Dr. Lynne Haven, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.
Dr. Haven works at
Locations
Lynne Haven MD49 Lake Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 869-4242Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lynne Haven, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haven has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haven has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haven works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Haven. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haven.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haven, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haven appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.