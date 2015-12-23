Overview

Dr. Lynne Hackert, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Hackert works at Shriners Outpatient Surgery in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.