Dr. Lynne Bell, MD
Overview
Dr. Lynne Bell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.

Locations
Oregon Medical Evaluations Inc.6900 SW Atlanta St Bldg 2, Portland, OR 97223 Directions (503) 684-3988
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lynne Bell, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1801071899
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
