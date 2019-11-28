Overview

Dr. Lynne Acierno, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Acierno works at Metropolitan Family Health Ntwk in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.