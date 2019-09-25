Dr. Yurkofsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynn Yurkofsky, DPM
Overview
Dr. Lynn Yurkofsky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in White Marsh, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 5430 Campbell Blvd Ste 212, White Marsh, MD 21162 Directions (410) 692-5591
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outside of being very professional and knowledgeable, I liked the fact that she did not push any of the products that she sold on me. I have been to other doctors who did that.
About Dr. Lynn Yurkofsky, DPM
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
