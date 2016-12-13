Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynn Williams, MD
Overview
Dr. Lynn Williams, MD is a Dermatologist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Dermatology Associates of Lawrence County3105 Wilmington Rd, New Castle, PA 16105 Directions (724) 656-8940
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience. ...friendly staff....dr. spent at least 15 min with me for a good exam....very easy to talk to....explains any concerns or other observations yet adds a nice personal touch to her exam....very good manner and communicator.....have trust in her and definitely recommend dr. Williams......
About Dr. Lynn Williams, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1033180468
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Dr. Williams accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
