Dr. Lynn Wiens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lynn Wiens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lynn Wiens, MD is a Pediatric Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mcalester Regional Health Center, Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Wiens works at
Locations
-
1
Warren Clinic Allergy and Immunology6160 S Yale Ave Fl 3, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 495-2636
-
2
Owasso Allergy Clinic13600 E 86th St N, Owasso, OK 74055 Directions (918) 272-2247
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mcalester Regional Health Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Principal Financial Group
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Wiens?
I love Dr Wein AND his office staff! I’ve been going here for almost three years and Dr always treats me personably, is very knowledgeable and goes above and beyond. His staff is so friendly and capable it says a lot about how he must be as a boss!
About Dr. Lynn Wiens, MD
- Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1861465916
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Mercy Hospital
- Univ of MO Kansas City Childrens Mercy Hosp
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Friends University, Wichita, KS
- Allergy & Immunology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiens has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiens has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.