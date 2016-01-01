Overview

Dr. Lynn Walker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Benton Harbor, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center.



Dr. Walker works at Harbortown Treatment Center in Benton Harbor, MI with other offices in Flint, MI and Grand Blanc, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.