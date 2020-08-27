Overview

Dr. Lynn Trotti, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Trotti works at Emory Neurology & Emory ALS Clinic in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.