Dr. Lynn Trotti, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.
Emory Integrated Memory Care Clinic At Executive Park12 Executive Park Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 712-7533
Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-3444
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The Dr is very knowledgeable about sleep disorders, easy to communicate with, and she really allows the patient to be an active participant in the direction of how their care progresses.
- Baylor University
