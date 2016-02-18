Overview

Dr. Lynn Snoddy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, SC.



Dr. Snoddy works at Columbia Eye Clinic in Lexington, SC with other offices in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Nearsightedness and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.