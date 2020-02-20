See All General Surgeons in Palo Alto, CA
Dr. Lynn Smolik, MD

Breast Surgery
Dr. Lynn Smolik, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University School Med and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Smolik works at Senior Wellness Center, Palo Alto, CA in Palo Alto, CA.

    770 Welch Rd Ste 250, Palo Alto, CA 94304 (650) 324-1020

  • Stanford Health Care

Angiosarcoma of the Breast
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Basal Type Breast Cancer
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Milk Jaundice Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon

Feb 20, 2020
Dr Smolik is incredibly competent and caring. I trust her judgement, intelligence and skill and have readily recommended Dr Smolik to friends.
Maria (Redwood City) — Feb 20, 2020
  Breast Surgery
  40 years of experience
  English
  1225046451
  Surgical Oncology Research Fellowship At Stanford
  Stanford
  Stanford University School Med
  Harvard
Dr. Lynn Smolik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smolik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Smolik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Smolik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Smolik works at Senior Wellness Center, Palo Alto, CA in Palo Alto, CA. View the full address on Dr. Smolik’s profile.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Smolik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smolik.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smolik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smolik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

