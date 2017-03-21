Overview

Dr. Lynn Sikorski, DO is a Dermatologist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Mclaren Oakland and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.



Dr. Sikorski works at Legacy Dermatology Group, Bloomfield Hills, MI in Bloomfield Hills, MI with other offices in Waterford, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.