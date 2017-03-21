Dr. Lynn Sikorski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sikorski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Sikorski, DO
Dr. Lynn Sikorski, DO is a Dermatologist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Mclaren Oakland and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.
Legacy Dermatology Group, Bloomfield Hills, MI1900 S Telegraph Rd Ste 100, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 338-6400Monday8:00am - 4:15pmTuesday8:00am - 4:15pmWednesday8:00am - 4:15pmThursday8:00am - 4:15pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Legacy Dermatology Group1392 S Cass Lake Rd, Waterford, MI 48328 Directions (248) 338-6400Monday8:00am - 4:15pmTuesday8:00am - 4:15pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:15pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Mclaren Oakland
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Lynn Sikorski has been my doctor for about 16 years. She is kind, patient, thorough, listens to you and pays attention to all aspects of your care. You are NOT a number in her office or under her care. She genuinely cares about her patients. I give her a 12* rating. I recommend her to all of my friends and family.
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1790784056
- POH Medical Center
- MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- OAKLAND UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Dr. Sikorski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sikorski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sikorski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sikorski has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sikorski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sikorski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sikorski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sikorski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sikorski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.