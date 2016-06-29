Dr. Lynn Shin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Shin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lynn Shin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Dr. Shin works at
PIH Health Physicians12462 Putnam St Ste 200, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 789-5960
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Lynn H. Shin explained everything about the procedure/surgery (carotid endarterectomy), as a result I felt assured and at ease. Everything went well. Dr. Lynn Shin is a wonderful person, and an exceptional Doctor! Thank you for everything.
- Vascular Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1346341591
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Dr. Shin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shin works at
Dr. Shin has seen patients for Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Atherosclerosis and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.