Overview

Dr. Lynn Shin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and PIH Health Whittier Hospital.



Dr. Shin works at PIH Health Physicians in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Atherosclerosis and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.