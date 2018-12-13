Dr. Lynn Scheel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Scheel, MD
Overview
Dr. Lynn Scheel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They completed their residency with U Miami-Jackson Meml Med Ctr
Dr. Scheel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florida Community Health Centers Inc1701 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste 19, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 335-8455
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scheel?
I love dr Lynn Scheel she is the best!! I’m 31 and she was my dr growing up. Now she is my two kids dr.
About Dr. Lynn Scheel, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1639148158
Education & Certifications
- U Miami-Jackson Meml Med Ctr
- U Miami-Jackson Meml Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scheel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scheel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scheel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scheel works at
Dr. Scheel speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.