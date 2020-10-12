Dr. Lynn Schachinger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schachinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Schachinger, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lynn Schachinger, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jackson, MI. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health.
Springcrest Dental Associates2424 Spring Arbor Rd, Jackson, MI 49203 Directions (517) 879-0128
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
I was very pleased with my doctor. He explains everything thoroughly and was a pleasure to meet.I definitely recommend him. Thank you, Teresa Avery
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1851420947
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Schachinger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schachinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schachinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schachinger has seen patients for Gastritis, Dysphagia and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schachinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Schachinger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schachinger.
