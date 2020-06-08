Dr. Lynn Rudman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Rudman, MD
Overview
Dr. Lynn Rudman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Rudman works at
Locations
-
1
W S Morton-smith MD504 W Pueblo St Ste 303, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CoreSource
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rudman?
Dr. Rudman is amazing. She was my doctor before I had my daughter and is an incredible OB. I trust her completely and love her dry sense of humor. She spends real time with her patients and gets to know them. Her advice is practical and realistic and she presents you with a range of options when she thinks there are many safe paths but doesn’t hesitate to tell you when she thinks there’s one best way to go. I felt safe throughout my whole pregnancy and labor and wouldn’t dream of seeing anyone else in SB.
About Dr. Lynn Rudman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1710971353
Education & Certifications
- U Colo Sch Med
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rudman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rudman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rudman works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.