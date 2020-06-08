See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. Lynn Rudman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Overview

Dr. Lynn Rudman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Rudman works at W S Morton-smith MD in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    W S Morton-smith MD
    504 W Pueblo St Ste 303, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

  Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital

    Jun 08, 2020
    Dr. Rudman is amazing. She was my doctor before I had my daughter and is an incredible OB. I trust her completely and love her dry sense of humor. She spends real time with her patients and gets to know them. Her advice is practical and realistic and she presents you with a range of options when she thinks there are many safe paths but doesn't hesitate to tell you when she thinks there's one best way to go. I felt safe throughout my whole pregnancy and labor and wouldn't dream of seeing anyone else in SB.
    About Dr. Lynn Rudman, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    English
    1710971353
    U Colo Sch Med
    University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    Dr. Lynn Rudman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Rudman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rudman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Rudman works at W S Morton-smith MD in Santa Barbara, CA.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

