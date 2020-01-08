Dr. Lynn Ratner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ratner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Ratner, MD
Overview
Dr. Lynn Ratner, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
New York Office12 E 86th St Ofc 4, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 860-6660Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to dr earner for advice after breast cancer surgery. He listens well and spends a lot of time with his patients a very nice man.
About Dr. Lynn Ratner, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 58 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ratner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ratner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ratner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ratner.
