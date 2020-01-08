See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Lynn Ratner, MD

Medical Oncology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience
Dr. Lynn Ratner, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Ratner works at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    New York Office
    12 E 86th St Ofc 4, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 860-6660
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Tongue Cancer
Anemia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Tongue Cancer
Anemia

Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jan 08, 2020
    I went to dr earner for advice after breast cancer surgery. He listens well and spends a lot of time with his patients a very nice man.
    • Medical Oncology
    • 58 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891749255
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Dr. Lynn Ratner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ratner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ratner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ratner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ratner works at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ratner’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ratner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ratner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ratner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ratner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

