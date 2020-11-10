Overview

Dr. Lynn Rankin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.



Dr. Rankin works at UnityPoint Clinic Multi-Specialty in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.