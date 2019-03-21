See All Pediatricians in Boston, MA
Dr. Lynn Porter, MD

Pediatrics
5 (8)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lynn Porter, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Porter works at Porter Pediatrics in Boston, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Porter Pediatrics Comprehensive Pediatric Health Care.pc
    354 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 426-9200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Mar 21, 2019
    I can't say enough good things about Dr. Porter. My two daughters have been under her care for over 16 years and we all love her. I highly recommend her for her professionalism, compassion, patience and humor. In addition, she is very well respected among her peers.
    — Mar 21, 2019
    About Dr. Lynn Porter, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1518184456
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
