Dr. Lynn Parker, MD

Oncology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lynn Parker, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Norton Hospital, Norton Women's and Children's Hospital and University Of Louisville Hospital.

Dr. Parker works at UofL Physicians - OB/GYN & Women's Health in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy, Peritoneal Cancer and Fallopian Tube Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    James Graham Brown Cancer Center
    529 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 562-4369
    UofL Health Care Outpatient Center
    401 E Chestnut St Unit 410, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 588-6000
    Norton Cancer Institute Women's Cancer Center
    234 E Gray St Ste 154, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 629-2500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Floyd
  • Norton Hospital
  • Norton Women's and Children's Hospital
  • University Of Louisville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colposcopy
Peritoneal Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Colposcopy
Peritoneal Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Uterine Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Ovarian Cancer
Anemia
Breast Cancer
Cancer Screening
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Hysterectomy - Open
Hysteroscopy
Lung Cancer
Neutropenia
Oral Cancer Screening
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Vulvar Cancer
Vulvectomy
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Bowenoid Papulosis
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Colpopexy
Colporrhaphy
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Endocervical Curettage
Excision of Cervix
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
Kidney Cancer
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Melanoma
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Pregnancy
Prostate Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Salivary Gland Cancer
Secondary Hypertension
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Cancer
Vaginal Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 19, 2022
    Very caring and easy to understand an absolute angel I would highly recommend her by the time she got done explaining everything in detail I had no other questions to ask a wonderful skilled woman in her field and obviously a lot of hard work on her part thank you for taking such good care of me
    Carla Kepley — Sep 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lynn Parker, MD
    About Dr. Lynn Parker, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    31 years of experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1083630750
    • 1083630750
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Residency
    • Oklahoma University Health & Science Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lynn Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parker works at UofL Physicians - OB/GYN & Women's Health in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Parker’s profile.

    Dr. Parker has seen patients for Colposcopy, Peritoneal Cancer and Fallopian Tube Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

