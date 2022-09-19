Overview

Dr. Lynn Parker, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Norton Hospital, Norton Women's and Children's Hospital and University Of Louisville Hospital.



Dr. Parker works at UofL Physicians - OB/GYN & Women's Health in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy, Peritoneal Cancer and Fallopian Tube Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.