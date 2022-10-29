Dr. Lynn O'Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn O'Connor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lynn O'Connor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They graduated from MPH, Yale University, New Haven, CT and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Constipation and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 195 E Main St, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 350-6277
-
2
Rockville Centre - Ryan Medical Arts Building2000 N Village Ave Ste 407, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (631) 350-6277Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Connor?
Dr Oconnor was wonderful and took her time to answer all my concerns. Highly recommend her!
About Dr. Lynn O'Connor, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1689601767
Education & Certifications
- Radiation Oncology Fellowship, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD
- General Surgery Residency, Union Memorial Hospital Baltimore, MD
- MD, Temple University School of Medicine Philadelphia, PA
- MPH, Yale University, New Haven, CT
- B.S. Biology, Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Connor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Connor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Connor has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Constipation and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Connor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.