Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynn Nelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Lynn Nelson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and is affiliated with Guthrie County Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Dr. Nelson works at
Locations
Des Moines Orthopaedic Surgeons PC6001 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 224-1414Monday7:45am - 4:00pm
Des Moines Orthopaedic Surgeons311 S Clark St Ste 285, Carroll, IA 51401 Directions (712) 792-2093
Hospital Affiliations
- Guthrie County Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
After six months of being in a great deal of pain, Dr Nelson has now enabled me to resume my lifestyle pain free . ACDF surgery was performed In March with a successful outcome. What a caring and exceptional surgeon. Very patient in listening to my concerns. Extremely thorough explaining the surgery and healing process. Dr Nelson’s staff were just as professional and compassionate. I can’t begin to thank Dr Nelson and his team enough. I am grateful to have found such a knowledgeable and skilled doctor.
About Dr. Lynn Nelson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTH KANSAS CITY HOSPITAL
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
- Buena Vista University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Nelson works at
