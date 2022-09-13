See All Neurosurgeons in Sterling Heights, MI
Dr. Lynn Mubita, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lynn Mubita, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They completed their fellowship with Jackson Memorial Hospital, Neurotrauma, FL | 2019

Dr. Mubita works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Lakeside in Sterling Heights, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Lakeside
    14500 Hall Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 247-2700
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Traumatic Brain Injury
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Traumatic Brain Injury
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 13, 2022
    I really like Dr Mubita. Professional and knowledgeable and explains everything so I can understand.
    Anonymous — Sep 13, 2022
    About Dr. Lynn Mubita, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588985758
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital, Neurotrauma, FL | 2019
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital, Neurological Surgery, MI | 2018
    Residency

