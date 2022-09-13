Dr. Lynn Mubita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mubita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Mubita, MD
Overview
Dr. Lynn Mubita, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They completed their fellowship with Jackson Memorial Hospital, Neurotrauma, FL | 2019
Dr. Mubita works at
Locations
-
1
Henry Ford Medical Center - Lakeside14500 Hall Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Directions (586) 247-2700Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mubita?
I really like Dr Mubita. Professional and knowledgeable and explains everything so I can understand.
About Dr. Lynn Mubita, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1588985758
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital, Neurotrauma, FL | 2019
- Henry Ford Hospital, Neurological Surgery, MI | 2018
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mubita has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mubita accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mubita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mubita works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mubita. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mubita.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mubita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mubita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.