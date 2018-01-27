Dr. Lynn Miller, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Miller, DO
Overview
Dr. Lynn Miller, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.
Dr. Miller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tupelo Office4381 S Eason Blvd Ste 302, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 377-5700
-
2
Minnesota Disc Replacement and Spine Restoration Center4444 W 76th St Ste 500, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 831-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- North Mississippi Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
I would definitely recommend Dr. Miller to family and friends. Dr. Miller is a fabulous doctor, she has a great bed side manner, explains things thoroughly, is open to questions, and really makes you feel like she cares. She is knowledgeable and gives you all of the options for care, and then is willing to talk thru them all with you to make the best decision for you and your situation. Dr. Miller even personally called me after my surgery to insure that I was doing ok.
About Dr. Lynn Miller, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1013084615
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Chldns Hosp Med
- PCOM
- Dallas
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Michigan State
- Integrative Medicine and Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.