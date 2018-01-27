Overview

Dr. Lynn Miller, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.



Dr. Miller works at North Mississippi Neurosurgical in Tupelo, MS with other offices in Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.