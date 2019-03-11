See All Rheumatologists in Melrose Park, IL
Dr. Lynn Meisles, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Lynn Meisles, MD

Rheumatology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lynn Meisles, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Melrose Park, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Gottlieb Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Meisles works at Lumen Cardiovascular Specialists LTD in Melrose Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling, Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Morton Einhorn MD
    675 W North Ave, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 327-1560

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
  • Gottlieb Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Swelling
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Limb Swelling
Arthritis
Osteoporosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Diseases Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Meisles?

    Mar 11, 2019
    Dr Meisles has been treating me for years. She always listens patiently to all my questions and concerns. Dr. Meisles has an excellent "bed side manner". My visits are never rushed. She has helped me immeasurably and I give her my highest recommendation.
    — Mar 11, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lynn Meisles, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lynn Meisles, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Meisles to family and friends

    Dr. Meisles' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Meisles

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lynn Meisles, MD.

    About Dr. Lynn Meisles, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538236740
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush Presby St Luke's M C
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rush University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Grinnell College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lynn Meisles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meisles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meisles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meisles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meisles works at Lumen Cardiovascular Specialists LTD in Melrose Park, IL. View the full address on Dr. Meisles’s profile.

    Dr. Meisles has seen patients for Limb Swelling, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meisles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Meisles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meisles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meisles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meisles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lynn Meisles, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.