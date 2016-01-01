Dr. McGrath Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynn McGrath Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Lynn McGrath Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY.
Dr. McGrath Jr works at
Locations
Neurological Surgery6134 188th St, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lynn McGrath Jr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1598008377
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGrath Jr works at
