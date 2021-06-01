Dr. Lynn Mathia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Mathia, DO
Overview
Dr. Lynn Mathia, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb and Mclaren Oakland.
Dr. Mathia works at
Locations
CAVA Vascular Surgery42557 Woodward Ave Ste 230, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 Directions (248) 322-4140
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Macomb
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
She Amputated my right leg below the knee and was able to save enough below knee that I was able to get a below knee prosthesis. She also hooked me up with the coolest Prosthetist in the world who custom made me an incredible leg, and encouraged me to get back to Darryl. Dr. Mathia could tell me to jump off of the building and I would. I trust her like I have never trusted any other doctor because you can feel that she cares. You can hear it in her voice and feel it in her touch. She told me she would fix me and she did!
About Dr. Lynn Mathia, DO
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathia has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.