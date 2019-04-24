See All Podiatrists in Bloomfield, CT
Dr. Lynn Leblanc, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lynn Leblanc, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia PA - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Leblanc works at Bloomfield Foot Specialists, LLC in Bloomfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bloomfield Foot Specialists,LLC
    705 Bloomfield Ave Ste 201, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 243-2951
  2. 2
    Bloomfield Foot Specialists, LLC
    1 Northwestern Dr Ste 301, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 243-2951

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Congenital Deformity Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Sesamoiditis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 24, 2019
    I am very impressed with Dr. Leblanc‘s excellent care!!! I highly recommend her.
    — Apr 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lynn Leblanc, DPM
    About Dr. Lynn Leblanc, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1093710972
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia PA - D.P.M.
    • University of Vermont - BA in Zoology
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lynn Leblanc, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leblanc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leblanc has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leblanc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leblanc works at Bloomfield Foot Specialists, LLC in Bloomfield, CT. View the full address on Dr. Leblanc’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Leblanc. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leblanc.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leblanc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leblanc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

