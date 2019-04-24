Dr. Lynn Leblanc, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leblanc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Leblanc, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lynn Leblanc, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia PA - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Bloomfield Foot Specialists,LLC705 Bloomfield Ave Ste 201, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 243-2951
Bloomfield Foot Specialists, LLC1 Northwestern Dr Ste 301, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 243-2951
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I am very impressed with Dr. Leblanc‘s excellent care!!! I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Lynn Leblanc, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia PA - D.P.M.
- University of Vermont - BA in Zoology
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leblanc has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leblanc accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leblanc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leblanc speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Leblanc. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leblanc.
