Overview

Dr. Lynn Kowalski, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine|Washington University Medical Center and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Kowalski works at Nevada Surgery & Cancer Care Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.