Dr. Lynn Kong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Oncologists
- CA
- Oxnard
- Dr. Lynn Kong, MD
Dr. Lynn Kong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lynn Kong, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, Ojai Valley Community Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oxnard1700 N Rose Ave Ste 320, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 485-8709
-
2
Ventura2900 Loma Vista Rd Ste 200, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 643-4283
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Ojai Valley Community Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Melanoma
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
- View other providers who treat Brain Cancer
- View other providers who treat Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hemophilia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hodgkin's Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Leukocytosis
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma, Large-Cell
- View other providers who treat Lymphosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Myelodysplastic Syndromes
- View other providers who treat Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Myeloproliferative Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nodular Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pancytopenia
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Polycythemia Rubra Vera
- View other providers who treat Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Reticulosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Thalassemia
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Uterine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat All Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Anal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Basal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bile Duct Cancer
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer Treatment
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cancer Counseling
- View other providers who treat Cancer Pain Management
- View other providers who treat Cancer Treatment Complications
- View other providers who treat Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Cervical Cancer
- View other providers who treat Chemotherapy
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Cholangiocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Cryoglobulinemia
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat ENT Cancer
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Fallopian Tube Cancer
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Genetic Counseling Services
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Tumors, Malignant
- View other providers who treat Hemophilia A
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hypercoagulable State
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intrathecal Chemotherapy
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Cancer
- View other providers who treat Laryngeal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Larynx Conditions
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lip Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lobular Carconima
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Lymphocytosis
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Male Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Mantle Cell Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Marginal Zone Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Mast Cell Diseases
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Multiple Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Mycobacterial Lung Infection
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Neutropenia
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Penile Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peritoneal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pleura Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pleural Cancer
- View other providers who treat Polymyositis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Postherpetic Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Testicular Cancer
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Thrombocytosis
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Thymomas
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tongue Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tonsil Cancer
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Uterine Diseases
- View other providers who treat Venous Compression
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat von Willebrand Disease
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Cancer
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Kong?
I have been receiving treatment from Dr Lynn Kong since 2011 for CLL. She has always been very professional and caring. As with most doctor's, she seems to have a full schedule but always makes certain to take time with you to discuss your condition, recent test results, etc. Wait times are usually minimal and her staff is quite nice. I highly recommend Dr Kong.
About Dr. Lynn Kong, MD
- Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1952356933
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Univ Med Ctr
- McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
- McGaw Mc-Northwestern U
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kong works at
Dr. Kong has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.