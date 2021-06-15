Dr. Lynn Klus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Klus, MD
Overview
Dr. Lynn Klus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Klus works at
Locations
-
1
American Health Network of Indiana LLC11725 Illinois St Ste 245, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 688-5870
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klus?
I've been going to Dr. Klus for a few years now and I honestly wish she could be my primary care physician. She is so considerate of her patients and their feelings. She takes your concerns seriously and does what she can to make you feel better. She is extremely professional and I am so glad I found her thru IU Health
About Dr. Lynn Klus, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1972585537
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klus works at
Dr. Klus has seen patients for Pap Smear and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Klus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.