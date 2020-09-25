See All Pediatricians in Niceville, FL
Dr. Lynn Keefe, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lynn Keefe, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Niceville, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.

Dr. Keefe works at Lynn Keefe, MD in Niceville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Lynn Keefe, MD
    Lynn Keefe, MD
2600 Partin Dr N Ste 320 Bldg 300, Niceville, FL 32578
(850) 446-4093

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Administrative Physical
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Administrative Physical
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain

Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Circumcision, Infant Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 25, 2020
    My kids have been going to her since babies and now they are 8 and 3. She's always taken the time to address our needs and when concerned about my kids back issues and repeated UTIs from daycare, was prompt on getting imaging and suggested we switch care providers based on the Bluewater daycare's inability to properly clean their facilities. I know we all have our own issues, but I honestly have none with them. They always get us in, most times the day of and ASAP if needed. We Love her, Dr Dakota-Smith when she's there and her staff and can't imagine going anywhere else. It's a small area with tons of people and to be treated like a person and not a number is more than we could hope and ask for.
    The Riley's — Sep 25, 2020
    About Dr. Lynn Keefe, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1619957503
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • All Children's Hospital|All Children's Hospital/ Johns Hopkins St Petersburg, Fl
    Internship
    • All Children's Hospital Johns Hopkins St. Petersburg, Fl
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lynn Keefe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keefe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keefe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keefe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Keefe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keefe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keefe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keefe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

