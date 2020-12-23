Overview

Dr. Lynn Joffe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They completed their residency with University Of Colorado



Dr. Joffe works at DTC Family Health & Walk-In - Belleview in Greenwood Village, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.