Dr. Lynn Jester, DMD
Dr. Lynn Jester, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Jester, L A DMD9112 Leesgate Rd Ste 4, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 208-0107
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Lynn Jester was my first dentist when I moved to Louisville in 1993. I can not say enough good things to describe my experience with them. Go, see for yourself and leave with the confidence of knowing you received the best and most honest dental care available in Louisville or elsewhere.
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Jester has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jester accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jester. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jester.
