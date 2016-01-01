Dr. Lynn Hawkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Hawkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lynn Hawkins, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Hawkins works at
Locations
Select Pediatrics2800 Marcus Ave Ste 202, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 216-1777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lynn Hawkins, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
- 1093786832
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hawkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hawkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hawkins has seen patients for Growth Hormone Deficiency, Hypopituitarism and Short Stature, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hawkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hawkins speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.