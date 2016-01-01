Overview

Dr. Lynn Hawkins, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Hawkins works at ProHEALTH Select Pediatrics in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Growth Hormone Deficiency, Hypopituitarism and Short Stature along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.