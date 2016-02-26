Dr. Lynn Ge-Zerbe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ge-Zerbe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Ge-Zerbe, MD
Overview
Dr. Lynn Ge-Zerbe, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Pumc Hosp and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Ge-Zerbe works at
Locations
www.boisethyroid-endocrinology.com1759 S MILLENIUM WAY, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 387-6546
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Altius Health Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Mutual of Omaha
- ODS Health Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Providence Health Plans
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
She is simply amazing. I see some poor individuals have her some poor reviews. I would only say they must have not got their way and they are venting. None of it is true. Dr Ge-Zerbe saved my life. Enough said!!!!
About Dr. Lynn Ge-Zerbe, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1003881970
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt U Med Sch
- Lehigh Valley Med Ctr
- Pumc Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ge-Zerbe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ge-Zerbe accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ge-Zerbe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ge-Zerbe speaks Mandarin.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Ge-Zerbe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ge-Zerbe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ge-Zerbe, there are benefits to both methods.